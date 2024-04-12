Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Infineon Aktie [Valor: 1038049 / ISIN: DE0006231004]
12.04.2024 14:54:46

EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit Plan to cover tax and fees

Infineon
32.19 CHF 0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.04.2024 / 14:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Rutger
Last name(s): Wijburg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit Plan to cover tax and fees

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
34.200199 EUR 32353.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
34.200199 EUR 32353.39 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90973  12.04.2024 CET/CEST



