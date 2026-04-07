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Infineon Aktie 1038049 / DE0006231004

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07.04.2026 18:09:18

EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Andreas Urschitz, Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit and Performance Share Plan

Infineon
35.59 CHF 1.10%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2026 / 18:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Urschitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit and Performance Share Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.379646 EUR 275,539.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.379646 EUR 275,539.38 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104262  07.04.2026 CET/CEST





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