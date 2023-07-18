EQS-DD: InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'111 1.2%  SPI 14'682 1.0%  Dow 34'911 0.9%  DAX 16'125 0.4%  Euro 0.9632 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'370 -0.7%  Gold 1'976 1.1%  Bitcoin 25'574 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8587 -0.2%  Öl 80.0 1.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Streamingriese legt morgen seine Bilanz vor: So könnte sich der Hollywood-Streik auf Netflix auswirken
Bridgewater-CIO Greg Jensen: Düstere Prognose für die US-Wirtschaft - Anleger zu optimistisch
ZKB-Research-Chef: Omar Brem blickt mit Zuversicht auf die zweite Jahreshälfte des Schweizer Aktienmarkts
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Ausblick: ASML NV legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Richemont21048333Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Logitech2575132DocMorris4261528
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
InCity Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 2988577 / ISIN: DE000A0HNF96]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2023 19:35:51

EQS-DD: InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy

InCity Immobilien
1.23 CHF -0.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.07.2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.28 EUR 640.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.28 EUR 640.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




84711  18.07.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1682539&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu InCity Immobilien

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten