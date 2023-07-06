Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
InCity Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 2988577 / ISIN: DE000A0HNF96]
06.07.2023 19:22:48

EQS-DD: InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy

InCity Immobilien
1.25 CHF
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.07.2023 / 19:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.28 EUR 512.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.28 EUR 512.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




84511  06.07.2023 CET/CEST



