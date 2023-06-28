Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
InCity Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 2988577 / ISIN: DE000A0HNF96]
28.06.2023 11:56:50

EQS-DD: InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy

InCity Immobilien
1.26 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2023 / 11:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2NBF82

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
985.00 EUR 788000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
985.00 EUR 788000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: FRA
MIC: XFRA


28.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




84293  28.06.2023 CET/CEST



