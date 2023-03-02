SMI 11'166 1.0%  SPI 14'394 0.9%  Dow 32'770 0.3%  DAX 15'328 0.2%  Euro 0.9984 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'241 0.6%  Gold 1'833 -0.2%  Bitcoin 21'975 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9439 0.5%  Öl 84.5 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Angeblicher "Satoshi Nakamoto" Craig Wright will Blockchain-Code bei Bitcoin verändern
Zahlreiche Veränderungen: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Commerzbank im vierten Quartal 2022 im Portfolio
Die Expertenmeinungen zur thyssenkrupp-Aktie im Februar 2023
Februar 2023: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der BASF-Aktie angepasst
So schätzen die Analysten die adidas-Aktie im Februar 2023 ein
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
InCity Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 2988577 / ISIN: DE000A0HNF96]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.03.2023 18:40:48

EQS-DD: InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy

InCity Immobilien
1.28 CHF -0.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2023 / 18:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.28 EUR 448.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.28 EUR 448.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




81291  02.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573117&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu InCity Immobilien

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu InCity Immobilien

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:49 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
10:18 UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Banken - An der Spitze / Walt Disney - Auf der Liste
09:30 Vontobel: Vier Faktoren kombiniert in einem Index: Vontobel Swiss Multi Factor Index
09:12 SMI erneut leicht schwächer
08:03 Sind das die besten Krypto-Aktien im Jahr 2023
01.03.23 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien im Aufwind
28.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
28.02.23 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'600.52 18.88 WSSM2U
Short 11'822.05 13.67 DQSSMU
Short 12'251.73 8.95 A0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'165.58 02.03.2023 17:31:36
Long 10'665.19 18.57 AJSSMU
Long 10'448.96 13.75 A7SSMU
Long 10'000.03 8.84 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Meyer Burger kappt Produktionsziel
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Führungswechsel bei der CS Schweiz im Bereich Personal & Business Banking
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie springen hoch: Neue Mittelfristziele nach gutem Jahr 2022
NIO-Aktie im Minus: Tesla-Konkurrent NIO erneut mit tiefroten Zahlen - Umsatzsprung
Plug Power-Aktie mit zweistelligen Abschlägen: Plug Power vergrössert Jahresverlust
Swiss Life-Aktie legt zu: Dividendenanhebung nach Gewinnwachstum in 2022
Experte sieht Zusammenhang: Bitcoin knackt 25'000-Dollar wenn dieser Index sich erholt
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken über Parität
Zurückhaltung an den internationalen Börsen: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Zinserhöhungssignale bremsen: SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich kaum verändert - Hang Seng tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten