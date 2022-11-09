SMI 10'904 0.7%  SPI 13'947 0.7%  Dow 32'863 -0.9%  DAX 13'666 -0.2%  Euro 0.9874 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3'728 -0.3%  Gold 1'712 -0.1%  Bitcoin 16'839 -7.7%  Dollar 0.9842 -0.1%  Öl 93.4 -1.8% 
Top News
Teslas Preissenkung in China nährt Nachfragesorgen
Ausblick: Continental stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
CS-Aktie tiefer: Credit Suisse Asset Management macht Scott Ebner zum Produktchef - ein Greensill-Fonds fast zurückgezahlt
Swisscom-Aktie gewinnt: Swisscom verkauft Tochter Adunit per Anfang 2023 - Partnerschaft mit BMW für 5G-Auto
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche kann starke Ergebnisse in Studie mit Herzinsuffizienz-Patienten vorweisen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

InCity Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 2988577 / ISIN: DE000A0HNF96]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.11.2022 18:17:52

EQS-DD: InCity Immobilien AG: Realsoul Holding S.A., buy

InCity Immobilien
1.29 CHF 2.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2022 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.30 EUR 7127.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.30 EUR 7127.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




79167  09.11.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1482997&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu InCity Immobilien

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten