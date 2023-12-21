EQS-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.12.2023 / 22:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|WXZ1 a.s.
|
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status
|The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities at IMMOFINANZ AG:
The person discharging managerial responsibilities is Mr. Martin Němeček, who is (i) a member of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG and (ii) a person discharging managerial responsibilities of WXZ1 a.s..
|
|
|
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|
|
|b)
|LEI
|5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
|
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|
|
|
|Identification code
|AT0000A21KS2
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|
|
|
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|20.05 EUR
|14,071,483 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|
|20.05 EUR
|14,071,483 units
|
|
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-18; UTC + 1
|
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.12.2023 CET/CEST