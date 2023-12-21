EQS-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IMMOFINANZ Aktie [Valor: 42323363 / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2]
21.12.2023 22:43:43

IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

IMMOFINANZ
20.45 EUR 0.99%
IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2023 / 22:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name WXZ1 a.s.  
 
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position/status The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities at IMMOFINANZ AG:
The person discharging managerial responsibilities is Mr. Martin Němeček, who is (i) a member of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG and (ii) a person discharging managerial responsibilities of WXZ1 a.s..		  
 
 
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification  
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a) Name IMMOFINANZ AG  
 
b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121  
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share  
 
 
  Identification code AT0000A21KS2  
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal  
 
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
20.05 EUR 14,071,483 units  
       
         
d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume  
20.05 EUR 14,071,483 units  
     
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-18; UTC + 1  
 
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue  
 
         

 


21.12.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




88245  21.12.2023 CET/CEST



