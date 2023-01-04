SMI 11'120 1.3%  SPI 14'210 1.2%  Dow 33'136 0.0%  DAX 14'410 1.6%  Euro 0.9839 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'956 1.9%  Gold 1'859 1.0%  Bitcoin 15'630 0.1%  Dollar 0.9275 -0.9%  Öl 80.1 -2.9% 
IMMOFINANZ Aktie [Valor: 42323363 / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2]
04.01.2023 12:33:54

EQS-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG: Mag. (FH) Philipp Amadeus Obermair, buy

IMMOFINANZ
12.10 EUR 0.25%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2023 / 12:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mag. (FH)
First name: Philipp Amadeus
Last name(s): Obermair

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IMMOFINANZ AG

b) LEI
5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.75 EUR 150 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.75 EUR 150 Units

e) Date of the transaction
02/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


04.01.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80233  04.01.2023 CET/CEST



