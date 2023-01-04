|
04.01.2023 12:33:54
EQS-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG: Mag. (FH) Philipp Amadeus Obermair, buy
IMMOFINANZ
12.10 EUR 0.25%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.01.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80233 04.01.2023 CET/CEST
