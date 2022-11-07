SMI 10'742 -0.4%  SPI 13'727 -0.2%  Dow 32'630 0.7%  DAX 13'525 0.5%  Euro 0.9899 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'706 0.5%  Gold 1'680 -0.1%  Bitcoin 20'574 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9898 -0.8%  Öl 99.2 0.4% 
HUGO BOSS Aktie [Valor: 18789679 / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7]
07.11.2022 17:04:50

EQS-DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy

HUGO BOSS
45.94 CHF -19.12%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.11.2022 / 17:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel Heinrich
Last name(s): Grieder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
47.03 EUR 4373.79 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.0300 EUR 4373.7900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: BNPA


07.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79121  07.11.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481007&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

