|
21.07.2023 10:40:52
EQS-DD: home24 SE: Dr. Philipp Kreibohm, Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
84771 21.07.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
Why invest in Private Equity? How can you invest in Private Equity and how are the investment possibilities structured.
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - Q2 2023
|20.07.23
|Schroders: So bauen Sie ein nachhaltiges Anleihenportfolio auf
|19.07.23
|Schroders: Werden die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen von El Niño unterschätzt?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI wenig verändert -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt tendieren die Indizes wenig verändert, während in Deutschland am Freitag im frühen Geschäft Verluste eingefahren werden. Indes bewegten sich die Börsen in Fernost in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}