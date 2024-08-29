Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’409 0.5%  SPI 16’460 0.5%  Dow 41’091 -0.4%  DAX 18’900 0.6%  Euro 0.9364 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’951 0.8%  Gold 2’523 0.8%  Bitcoin 50’411 1.5%  Dollar 0.8437 0.2%  Öl 78.8 0.4% 
Heidelberg Pharma Aktie [Valor: 24937540 / ISIN: DE000A11QVV0]
29.08.2024 13:14:15

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Walter Miller, buy

Heidelberg Pharma
5.02 CHF -45.17%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2024 / 13:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Walter
Last name(s): Miller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI
391200E09XYBYITR1W32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.48 EUR 4968.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.4800 EUR 4968.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


29.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




93937  29.08.2024 CET/CEST



