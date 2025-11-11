Heidelberg Materials Aktie 335740 / DE0006047004
11.11.2025 16:07:23
EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH, Granting (sale) of European put options on 300,000 shares; maturity on March 27, 2026; strike price EUR 150.24
Heidelberg Materials
190.28 CHF 1.11%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Materials AG
|Berliner Strasse 6
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergmaterials.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101732 11.11.2025 CET/CEST