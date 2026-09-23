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Heidelberg Materials Aktie 335740 / DE0006047004

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23.09.2026 13:50:52

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH, Granting (sale) of European put options on 300,000 shares; maturity on March 19, 2027; strike price: EUR 115.3263

Heidelberg Materials
136.48 CHF -1.33%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2026 / 13:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ludwig
Last name(s): Merckle
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Put options on shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (ISIN DE0006047004)

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting (sale) of European put options on 300,000 shares; maturity on March 19, 2027; strike price: EUR 115.3263

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.4401 EUR 1,332,019.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.4401 EUR 1,332,019.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Strasse 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com
LEI Code: LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37



 
End of News EQS News Service




107194  23.09.2026 CET/CEST





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