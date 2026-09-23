Heidelberg Materials Aktie 335740 / DE0006047004
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23.09.2026 13:50:52
EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH, Granting (sale) of European put options on 300,000 shares; maturity on March 19, 2027; strike price: EUR 115.3263
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Materials AG
|Berliner Strasse 6
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergmaterials.com
|LEI Code:
|LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107194 23.09.2026 CET/CEST
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