Heidelberg Materials Aktie 335740 / DE0006047004
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23.09.2026 15:28:44
EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: René Aldach, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Materials AG
|Berliner Strasse 6
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergmaterials.com
|LEI Code:
|LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107198 23.09.2026 CET/CEST
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