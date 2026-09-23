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Heidelberg Materials Aktie 335740 / DE0006047004

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23.09.2026 15:28:44

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: René Aldach, buy

Heidelberg Materials
136.67 CHF -1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Aldach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
144.60 EUR 36,150.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
144.60 EUR 36,150.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang&Schwarz TradeCenter
MIC: LSSI


23.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Strasse 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com
LEI Code: LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37



 
End of News EQS News Service




107198  23.09.2026 CET/CEST





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