|
01.03.2024 10:24:48
EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, buy
HAMBORNER REIT
5.99 CHF 0.03%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Goethestraße 45
|47166 Duisburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
89925 01.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu HAMBORNER REIT
|
10:26
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:26
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:24
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:24
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|HAMBORNER REIT-Aktie: Experten empfehlen HAMBORNER REIT im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.24
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Sarah Verheyen, buy (EQS Group)
|
20.02.24
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Sarah Verheyen, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)