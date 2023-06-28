Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'184 0.4%  SPI 14'730 0.5%  Dow 33'767 -0.5%  DAX 15'982 0.9%  Euro 0.9782 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'348 1.0%  Gold 1'906 -0.4%  Bitcoin 27'291 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8975 0.4%  Öl 73.0 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie und andere KI-Halbleiteraktien an der NASDAQ unter Druck: Möglicher US-Bann für KI-Chipexporte nach China
Lagarde: Nächster EZB-Zinsentscheid wird von Entwicklung der Daten abhängen
NYSE-Wert Ford-Aktie im Plus: Urabstimmung zum Ford-Werk in Saarlouis abgesagt
Höchster Stand seit einem Jahr: Bitcoin stösst bei 30'000 Dollar auf Widerstand
Schwierigkeitsgrad des BTC-Minings markiert Rekordhoch: Konkurrenz im Krypto-Miningsektor wächst
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
HAMBORNER REIT Aktie [Valor: 59749334 / ISIN: DE000A3H2333]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2023 16:41:52

EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, buy

HAMBORNER REIT
6.38 CHF 3.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Niclas
Last name(s): Karoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
6.45 EUR 12900.00 EUR
6.47 EUR 6470.00 EUR
6.47 EUR 12940.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.4620 EUR 32310.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


28.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




84301  28.06.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667739&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu HAMBORNER REIT

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten