|
28.06.2023 16:41:52
EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, buy
HAMBORNER REIT
6.38 CHF 3.22%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
28.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Goethestraße 45
|47166 Duisburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
84301 28.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu HAMBORNER REIT
|
16:41
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:41
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:38
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:38
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Niclas Karoff, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.06.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX unv. bei 15.811 Pkt - Hamborner Reit schwach (Dow Jones)
|
26.06.23
|EQS-Adhoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Anpassung der Prognose für den NAV je Aktie infolge eines voraussichtlichen Rückgangs des Portfoliowerts zum 30. Juni 2023 (EQS Group)
|
26.06.23
|EQS-Adhoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Adjustment of guidance relating to NAV per share due to an expected decrease in the portfolio valuation as of 30 June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
21.06.23
|EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG erwirbt Handelsimmobilien in Hanau und Offenburg (EQS Group)