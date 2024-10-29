Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’175 -0.5%  SPI 16’192 -0.6%  Dow 42’388 0.7%  DAX 19’560 0.2%  Euro 0.9376 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’976 0.1%  Gold 2’751 0.3%  Bitcoin 62’009 2.6%  Dollar 0.8685 0.4%  Öl 72.4 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Novartis wird nach starkem dritten Quartal abermals optimistischer
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Idorsia rechnet mit kleinerem Verlust für das Gesamtjahr
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Lufthansa verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang - Kernmarke wird zusammengestrichen
Rohstoffe: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Gold, Öl & Co.
Ausblick: Caterpillar zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

exceet Group Aktie [Valor: 10989086 / ISIN: LU0472835155]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.10.2024 13:13:34

EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

exceet Group
4.76 EUR -0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen



H2APEX Group SCA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.10.2024 / 13:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Filing reference 8777
Submitted at 2024-10-29 12:15

 

 

  1.    Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

Name1 Lien Management & Holding GmbH

 

  1. Reason for the notification

 

Position/status2 Legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities (Roland Lienau, Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification

 

  1.   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Name4 H2APEX Group SCA
LEI5 391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74

 

  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4  each place where transactions have been conducted:

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares
Financial instrument related to shares
Identification code7  
Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition
Vesting of 21,250 share options, which have been granted under a share option program of H2Apex Group SCA. Transaction as part of an employee stock option program.
Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
Aggregated information Aggregated volume10
Price11		  
Date of the transaction12 2024-10-25
Place of transaction13 Outside a trading venue - xoff
 

Date: 2024-10-29 12:15

 

 

 

Notes

1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons closely accociated:

  • An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  • Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.

3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.

4 Full name of the entity.

5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

  • A share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • An emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall  be  reported  in  this   field,   in   a   two   columns   form   as   presented   above,   inserting   as   many   lines   as   needed. Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:

  • Relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • Are of the same nature;
  • Are executed on the same day;
  • And are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information:

  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention “outside a trading venue”.


29.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.h2apex.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94885  29.10.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2018337&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu exceet Group SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu exceet Group SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2| BX Swiss TV

❓ Wie ist die aktuelle Lage in China, Europa und den USA.
❓ Sind KI Aktien immer noch so dominant oder sind sie überbewertet?
❓ Was passiert bei einem Carry-Trade und welche Rohstoffe werden in der Zukunft stärker nachgefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:52 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
09:24 Marktüberblick: Porsche AG und Siemens Healthineers schwach
09:20 Heute Novartis-Zahlen im Fokus
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neue Aufwärtsavancen?
28.10.24 BTIC on Cryptocurrency futures ‒ Frequently Asked Questions
28.10.24 Dynamische Faktor-Strategie für den Schweizer Aktienmarkt
25.10.24 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2 | BX Swiss TV
24.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’662.00 19.63 SSCM8U
Short 12’947.79 13.45 0MSSMU
Short 13’409.97 8.89 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’175.61 29.10.2024 13:11:28
Long 11’689.93 19.96 UWASLU
Long 11’405.47 13.68 UBSY9U
Long 11’000.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Novartis wird nach starkem dritten Quartal abermals optimistischer
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Lufthansa verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang - Kernmarke wird zusammengestrichen
Swiss Steel-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Swiss Steel-CEO will Produktionskapazitäten abbauen
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Baloise-Aktie schwächelt: Baloise trennt sich von Friday-Portfolio - Einmaliger negativer Ergebniseffekt
NIO Aktie News: NIO schiesst am Montagnachmittag hoch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA tendiert am Montagnachmittag tiefer
NVIDIA-Aktie schwächer: NVIDIA mit Patentverletzungsklage konfrontiert
Ausblick: Idorsia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten