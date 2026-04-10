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grenke Aktie 28741392 / DE000A161N30

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10.04.2026 11:13:13

EQS-DD: grenke AG: Norbert Freisleben, buy

grenke
12.00 CHF 1.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.04.2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Norbert
Last name(s): Freisleben

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
grenke AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.94 EUR 6,470.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.94 EUR 6,470.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: grenke AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104340  10.04.2026 CET/CEST