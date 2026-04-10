grenke Aktie 28741392 / DE000A161N30
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10.04.2026 11:13:13
EQS-DD: grenke AG: Norbert Freisleben, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|grenke AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104340 10.04.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu grenke AG
|
11:13
|EQS-DD: grenke AG: Norbert Freisleben, buy (EQS Group)
|
11:13
|EQS-DD: grenke AG: Norbert Freisleben, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
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|
09.04.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.ch)
|
09.04.26