GRENKE Aktie [Valor: 28741392 / ISIN: DE000A161N30]
22.08.2023 08:57:59

EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy

GRENKE
27.99 CHF 11.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2023 / 08:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.25 EUR 23250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.25 EUR 23250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




85341  22.08.2023 CET/CEST



