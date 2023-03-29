SMI 10'927 0.8%  SPI 14'286 0.8%  Dow 32'394 -0.1%  DAX 15'269 0.8%  Euro 0.9971 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'211 1.0%  Gold 1'965 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'009 3.6%  Dollar 0.9181 -0.2%  Öl 79.3 0.5% 
GRENKE Aktie [Valor: 28741392 / ISIN: DE000A161N30]
EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy

GRENKE
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2023 / 13:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Error when specifying the volume

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.00 EUR 11000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.00 EUR 11000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



 
Nachrichten zu GRENKE AG

