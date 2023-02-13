SMI 11'209 0.7%  SPI 14'444 0.7%  Dow 34'230 1.1%  DAX 15'397 0.6%  Euro 0.9862 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'241 1.0%  Gold 1'853 -0.7%  Bitcoin 19'921 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9198 -0.5%  Öl 86.0 -0.6% 
EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Grand City Properties
Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.02.2023 / 20:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name1 Idan Hadad

 

2. Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status2 Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
b)   Initial notification/Amendment3  Initial Notification

 

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)   Name4 Grand City Properties S.A.
b)   LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18

 

4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument6		  
Shares
Identification code7 LU0775917882
b)   Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition
Allocation of 3962 shares under the company's share incentive plan
c)   Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 3962
d)   Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		  
3962
1 EUR
e)   Date of the transaction12 10 February 2023
f)   Place of transaction13 XOFF (outside a trading venue)

 

13. February 2023                          

 


13.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80927  13.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1558713&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

