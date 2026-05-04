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Global Fashion Group Aktie 48524147 / LU2010095458

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04.05.2026 14:16:46

EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Global Fashion Group
0.50 EUR 5.77%
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Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Helen Hickman
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 Management Board Member and Chief Financial Officer 
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Options over ordinary shares of Global Fashion Group S.A. with a nil-cost Exercise Price and an expiration date of 27 March 2033.
  Identification code7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction8 Vesting of stock options granted under an employee incentive plan. 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s)
0 111,833
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume10 111,833
— Price11 0
e) Date of the transaction12 30 April 2026
f) Place of the transaction13 Outside a trading venue 

 


04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104606  04.05.2026 CET/CEST





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