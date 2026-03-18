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Global Fashion Group Aktie 48524147 / LU2010095458

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18.03.2026 16:36:45

EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Global Fashion Group
0.45 EUR 5.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Paul Gannon
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 directly associated person of Mrs. Cynthia Gordon, a PDMR, and the chair and member of the supervisory board of Global Fashion Group S.A.
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares
  Identification code7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction8 Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s)
0,449485598 EUR 12,984
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume10 12,984
— Price11 5,836.12 EUR
e) Date of the transaction12 17 March 2026
f) Place of the transaction13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR)
       
       
       
 

 


18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103784  18.03.2026 CET/CEST





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