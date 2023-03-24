SMI 10'634 -0.8%  SPI 13'939 -0.9%  Dow 32'181 0.2%  DAX 14'957 -1.7%  Euro 0.9895 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'131 -1.8%  Gold 1'977 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'463 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9197 0.3%  Öl 75.0 -0.8% 
Global Fashion Group Aktie [Valor: 48524147 / ISIN: LU2010095458]
24.03.2023 19:02:36

EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Global Fashion Group
0.90 EUR -3.21%
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Partan Limited
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 PCA to Cynthia Gordon, PDMR and Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A.
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares
  Identification code7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction8 Sale of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 0.9198951686 5,000
    EUR 0.9259512417 5,904
    EUR 0.9244616611 6,000
    EUR 0.9194301994 5,000
    EUR 0.9219462169 5,000
    EUR 0.9214725324 4,000
d) Aggregated information  
Aggregated volume10 30,904
Price11 EUR 28,505.83
e) Date of the transaction12 22 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction13 London Stock Exchange MTF (XLON)
       
       
       
 

 


24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81977  24.03.2023 CET/CEST



