EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Partan Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status2 PCA to Cynthia Gordon, PDMR and Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A. b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A. b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares Identification code7 LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction8 Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.9198951686 5,000 EUR 0.9259512417 5,904 EUR 0.9244616611 6,000 EUR 0.9194301994 5,000 EUR 0.9219462169 5,000 EUR 0.9214725324 4,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 30,904 Price11 EUR 28,505.83 e) Date of the transaction12 22 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction13 London Stock Exchange MTF (XLON)

