EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.03.2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Partan Limited
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|PCA to Cynthia Gordon, PDMR and Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Sale of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 0.9198951686
|5,000
|EUR 0.9259512417
|5,904
|EUR 0.9244616611
|6,000
|EUR 0.9194301994
|5,000
|EUR 0.9219462169
|5,000
|
|EUR 0.9214725324
|4,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
| Aggregated volume10
|30,904
| Price11
|EUR 28,505.83
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|22 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|London Stock Exchange MTF (XLON)
