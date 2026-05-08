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Gerresheimer Aktie 3138496 / DE000A0LD6E6

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Realtime Push

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News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

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Fundamental

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08.05.2026 13:00:11

EQS-DD: Gerresheimer AG: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, buy

Gerresheimer
25.31 CHF 3.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.05.2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Röhrig
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.85 EUR 407,114.98 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.8500 EUR 407,114.9800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104714  08.05.2026 CET/CEST





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