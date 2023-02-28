SMI 11'183 -0.3%  SPI 14'393 -0.4%  Dow 32'889 0.2%  DAX 15'422 0.3%  Euro 0.9946 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'253 0.1%  Gold 1'815 -0.1%  Bitcoin 21'925 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9356 0.0%  Öl 84.0 1.9% 
EQS-DD: Geratherm Medical AG: Dr. Gert Frank, buy

Geratherm Medical
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2023 / 14:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Frank

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Geratherm Medical AG

b) LEI
391200RRY20H0XD6QC53 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005495626

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.87 EUR 46984.51 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.8700 EUR 46984.5100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
99331 Geratal
Germany
Internet: www.geratherm.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81235  28.02.2023 CET/CEST



