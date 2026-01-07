GEA Aktie 360133 / DE0006602006
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
07.01.2026 15:01:33
EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Prof. Dieter Kempf, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Ulmenstrasse 99
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102794 07.01.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu GEA
|
15:01
|EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Prof. Dieter Kempf, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:01
|EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Prof. Dieter Kempf, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.01.26
|EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
31.12.25
|Die Expertenmeinungen zur GEA-Aktie im Dezember 2025 (finanzen.net)
|
29.12.25
|DAX 40-Papier GEA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in GEA von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
23.12.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: LUS-DAX am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
23.12.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
23.12.25
|LUS-DAX aktuell: Am Mittag Gewinne im LUS-DAX (finanzen.ch)