07.01.2026 15:01:33

EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Prof. Dieter Kempf, buy

GEA
53.90 CHF 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.01.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof.
First name: Dieter
Last name(s): Kempf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
56.95 EUR 44,364.05 EUR
56.95 EUR 32,860.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
56.9500 EUR 77,224.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstrasse 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102794  07.01.2026 CET/CEST





