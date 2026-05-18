EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nadine Sterley, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.05.2026 / 19:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Nadine Last name(s): Sterley

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 55.1000 EUR 15,428.00 EUR 55.2000 EUR 134,688.00 EUR 55.1000 EUR 15,428.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 55.1813 EUR 165,544.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGRM

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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