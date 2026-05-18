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GEA Aktie 360133 / DE0006602006

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18.05.2026 19:46:42

EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nadine Sterley, buy

GEA
50.38 CHF 0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2026 / 19:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Nadine
Last name(s): Sterley

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.1000 EUR 15,428.00 EUR
55.2000 EUR 134,688.00 EUR
55.1000 EUR 15,428.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.1813 EUR 165,544.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstrasse 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104976  18.05.2026 CET/CEST





In eigener Sache

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Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.

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