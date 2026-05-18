GEA Aktie 360133 / DE0006602006
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18.05.2026 19:46:42
EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nadine Sterley, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Ulmenstrasse 99
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104976 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt
Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu GEA
|
19:46
|EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nadine Sterley, buy (EQS Group)
|
19:46
|EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nadine Sterley, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:08
|EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Start des Montagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
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09:28
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: DAX fällt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.ch)
|
15.05.26
|EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Kai Becker, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15.05.26
|EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Kai Becker, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX schlussendlich fester (finanzen.ch)