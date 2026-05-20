Gabler Aktie 153834685 / DE000A421RZ9
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20.05.2026 13:15:42
EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105012 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter
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Nachrichten zu Gabler
|
13:15
|EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:15
|EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, buy (EQS Group)
|
19.05.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group AG veröffentlicht Prognose für 2026 – Umsatz zwischen EUR 69 Mio. und EUR 71 Mio. sowie bereinigtes EBIT zwischen EUR 17 Mio. und EUR 19 Mio. erwartet (EQS Group)
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19.05.26