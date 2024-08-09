Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’865 0.3%  SPI 15’793 0.3%  Dow 39’446 1.8%  DAX 17’694 0.1%  Euro 0.9436 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’671 0.1%  Gold 2’427 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’341 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8645 -0.2%  Öl 79.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Merck-Aktie im Plus: Merck & Co sichert sich Prüfpräparat für Milliardenbetrag
Nach BTC- und ETH-ETFs: BlackRock hält weitere Krypto-ETFs für eher uninteressant
Canopy-Aktie tiefer: Canopy Growth macht weniger Umsatz
Investment-Tipp MTU Aero Engines-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Rheinmetall-Aktie von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. mit Buy bewertet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

FUCHS Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.08.2024 14:24:19

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy

FUCHS
43.51 CHF 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2024 / 14:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
31.20 EUR 1404.00 EUR
31.20 EUR 15600.00 EUR
31.20 EUR 3775.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.20 EUR 20779.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XTX MARKETS SAS
MIC: XTXE


09.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




93487  09.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965141&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZ

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten