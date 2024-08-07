Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’742 2.0%  SPI 15’647 2.0%  Dow 38’998 0.8%  DAX 17’576 1.3%  Euro 0.9412 1.1%  EStoxx50 4’653 1.7%  Gold 2’394 0.2%  Bitcoin 49’667 4.0%  Dollar 1 1.2%  Öl 77 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Sonova1254978
Top News
Siemens Energy-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Underperform in neuer Analyse
Ausblick: Walt Disney veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Wegen Trump keine Tesla-Produktion in Mexiko? Darum legt Elon Musk die Mexiko-Pläne von Tesla vorerst ad acta
PUMA-Aktie gibt zweistellig nach: PUMA sieht weniger zuversichtlich in die Zukunft - Prognose gekappt
Ausblick: Virgin Galactic verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

FUCHS Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.08.2024 11:49:19

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy

FUCHS
43.51 CHF 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2024 / 11:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
31.35 EUR 1881.00 EUR
31.15 EUR 623.00 EUR
31.15 EUR 2118.20 EUR
31.00 EUR 1302.00 EUR
31.00 EUR 248.00 EUR
30.85 EUR 154.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.1647783 EUR 6326.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TURQUOISE EUROPE
MIC: TQEX


07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




93393  07.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963137&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZ

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten