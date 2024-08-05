Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’501 -3.2%  SPI 15’297 -3.2%  Dow 38’640 -2.8%  DAX 17’160 -2.8%  Euro 0.9286 -0.9%  EStoxx50 4’512 -2.7%  Gold 2’385 -2.3%  Bitcoin 42’335 -14.9%  Dollar 0.8448 -1.6%  Öl 76.2 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Chubb4432874Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Meyer Burger Technology135706599Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Sika41879292
Top News
Continental plant IPO der Automotive-Sparte - Conti-Aktie klar im Minus
L'Oréal-Aktie mit leichten Verlusten: L'Oréal steigt bei Galderma ein
Juli 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der ams-Aktie angepasst
NVIDIA & Co. - Fundstrat-Stratege Tom Lee sieht Rotation aus Large Caps bei Aktieninvestments
Buy für MTU Aero Engines-Aktie nach Jefferies & Company Inc.-Analyse
Suche...

FUCHS Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.08.2024 15:33:28

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy

FUCHS
43.51 CHF 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2024 / 15:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
31.40 EUR 5306.60 EUR
31.40 EUR 31.40 EUR
31.55 EUR 2587.10 EUR
31.25 EUR 250.00 EUR
31.25 EUR 343.75 EUR
31.25 EUR 812.50 EUR
31.25 EUR 875.00 EUR
31.45 EUR 566.10 EUR
31.30 EUR 4695.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.3741379 EUR 15467.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
MIC: AQEU


05.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




93311  05.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1961097&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZ

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten