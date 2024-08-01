Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.08.2024 13:08:18

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy

FUCHS
43.51 CHF 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.08.2024 / 13:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
32.00 EUR 1312.00 EUR
31.80 EUR 381.60 EUR
31.85 EUR 1528.80 EUR
31.85 EUR 2133.95 EUR
31.85 EUR 1847.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.8745575 EUR 7203.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
MIC: AQEU


01.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




93251  01.08.2024 CET/CEST



