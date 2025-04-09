Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10’928 -3.8%  SMI 10’936 -3.7%  SPI 14’651 -3.6%  SPI 14’658 -3.6%  Dow 37’646 -0.8%  DAX 19’662 -3.1%  DAX 19’685 -2.9%  Euro 0.9296 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’641 -2.8%  EStoxx50 4’651 -2.6%  Gold 3’044 2.0%  Gold 3’043 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156On113454047Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Aktien von VAT Group, Comet & Co. unter Druck: Sorge vor Handelsstreit-Eskalation belastet Technologieaktien
Partners Group-Aktie leichter: Partners Group erwartet nur geringen Zolleinfluss auf Portfoliofirmen
Marktturbulenzen: Warum Tesla-Aktie nachgibt
Symrise-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. vergibt Bewertung
BASF-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. stuft BASF-Aktie mit Buy ein
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.04.2025 10:47:17

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Susanne Fuchs, buy

FUCHS
44.70 CHF -2.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.04.2025 / 10:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of the notification dated 05/02/2025, 10:17 CET/CEST: Prices and volumes of several transactions under section 4.c) and aggregated information under section 4.d) corrected

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
32.45 EUR 97.35 EUR
32.35 EUR 1,617.50 EUR
32.20 EUR 3,026.80 EUR
32.10 EUR 4,622.40 EUR
32.00 EUR 3,008.00 EUR
31.95 EUR 1,821.15 EUR
32.10 EUR 1,926.00 EUR
32.10 EUR 6,708.90 EUR
32.10 EUR 642.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 15,295.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 6,021.40 EUR
32.20 EUR 6,053.60 EUR
32.20 EUR 6,021.40 EUR
32.20 EUR 6,053.60 EUR
32.20 EUR 6,021.40 EUR
32.15 EUR 9,162.75 EUR
32.15 EUR 9,130.60 EUR
32.15 EUR 9,162.75 EUR
32.15 EUR 6,655.05 EUR
32.15 EUR 2,475.55 EUR
32.15 EUR 8,680.50 EUR
32.15 EUR 482.25 EUR
32.15 EUR 803.75 EUR
32.15 EUR 5,079.70 EUR
32.15 EUR 2,282.65 EUR
32.30 EUR 2,939.30 EUR
32.30 EUR 1,453.50 EUR
32.25 EUR 2,999.25 EUR
32.30 EUR 15,827.00 EUR
32.30 EUR 8,914.80 EUR
32.30 EUR 9,044.00 EUR
32.30 EUR 8,947.10 EUR
32.30 EUR 6,556.90 EUR
32.30 EUR 2,357.90 EUR
32.30 EUR 2,325.60 EUR
32.30 EUR 2,357.90 EUR
32.30 EUR 3,779.10 EUR
32.30 EUR 452.20 EUR
32.30 EUR 7,009.10 EUR
32.25 EUR 1,515.75 EUR
32.25 EUR 1,483.50 EUR
32.25 EUR 1,515.75 EUR
32.25 EUR 1,515.75 EUR
32.15 EUR 2,989.95 EUR
32.15 EUR 72,819.75 EUR
32.20 EUR 6,021.40 EUR
32.15 EUR 5,915.60 EUR
32.15 EUR 1,543.20 EUR
32.10 EUR 5,874.30 EUR
32.15 EUR 5,272.60 EUR
32.15 EUR 8,905.55 EUR
32.15 EUR 1,800.40 EUR
32.15 EUR 5,529.80 EUR
32.25 EUR 2,612.25 EUR
32.25 EUR 4,418.25 EUR
32.25 EUR 806.25 EUR
32.30 EUR 6,040.10 EUR
32.25 EUR 4,386.00 EUR
32.30 EUR 7,493.60 EUR
32.30 EUR 1,518.10 EUR
32.30 EUR 1,485.80 EUR
32.30 EUR 32.30 EUR
32.30 EUR 8,914.80 EUR
32.35 EUR 2,167.45 EUR
32.35 EUR 50,077.80 EUR
32.40 EUR 6,188.40 EUR
32.35 EUR 4,755.45 EUR
32.35 EUR 9,090.35 EUR
32.30 EUR 613.70 EUR
32.30 EUR 5,458.70 EUR
32.30 EUR 1,518.10 EUR
32.30 EUR 14,631.90 EUR
32.30 EUR 1,453.50 EUR
32.30 EUR 2,939.30 EUR
32.30 EUR 1,453.50 EUR
32.30 EUR 1,485.80 EUR
32.30 EUR 1,453.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.23088 EUR 461,513.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT
MIC: XETA


09.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




98010  09.04.2025 CET/CEST