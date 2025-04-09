EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Susanne Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.04.2025 / 10:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Susanne Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

Correction of the notification dated 05/02/2025, 10:17 CET/CEST: Prices and volumes of several transactions under section 4.c) and aggregated information under section 4.d) corrected

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



32.45 EUR 97.35 EUR



32.35 EUR 1,617.50 EUR



32.20 EUR 3,026.80 EUR



32.10 EUR 4,622.40 EUR



32.00 EUR 3,008.00 EUR



31.95 EUR 1,821.15 EUR



32.10 EUR 1,926.00 EUR



32.10 EUR 6,708.90 EUR



32.10 EUR 642.00 EUR



32.20 EUR 15,295.00 EUR



32.20 EUR 6,021.40 EUR



32.20 EUR 6,053.60 EUR



32.20 EUR 6,021.40 EUR



32.20 EUR 6,053.60 EUR



32.20 EUR 6,021.40 EUR



32.15 EUR 9,162.75 EUR



32.15 EUR 9,130.60 EUR



32.15 EUR 9,162.75 EUR



32.15 EUR 6,655.05 EUR



32.15 EUR 2,475.55 EUR



32.15 EUR 8,680.50 EUR



32.15 EUR 482.25 EUR



32.15 EUR 803.75 EUR



32.15 EUR 5,079.70 EUR



32.15 EUR 2,282.65 EUR



32.30 EUR 2,939.30 EUR



32.30 EUR 1,453.50 EUR



32.25 EUR 2,999.25 EUR



32.30 EUR 15,827.00 EUR



32.30 EUR 8,914.80 EUR



32.30 EUR 9,044.00 EUR



32.30 EUR 8,947.10 EUR



32.30 EUR 6,556.90 EUR



32.30 EUR 2,357.90 EUR



32.30 EUR 2,325.60 EUR



32.30 EUR 2,357.90 EUR



32.30 EUR 3,779.10 EUR



32.30 EUR 452.20 EUR



32.30 EUR 7,009.10 EUR



32.25 EUR 1,515.75 EUR



32.25 EUR 1,483.50 EUR



32.25 EUR 1,515.75 EUR



32.25 EUR 1,515.75 EUR



32.15 EUR 2,989.95 EUR



32.15 EUR 72,819.75 EUR



32.20 EUR 6,021.40 EUR



32.15 EUR 5,915.60 EUR



32.15 EUR 1,543.20 EUR



32.10 EUR 5,874.30 EUR



32.15 EUR 5,272.60 EUR



32.15 EUR 8,905.55 EUR



32.15 EUR 1,800.40 EUR



32.15 EUR 5,529.80 EUR



32.25 EUR 2,612.25 EUR



32.25 EUR 4,418.25 EUR



32.25 EUR 806.25 EUR



32.30 EUR 6,040.10 EUR



32.25 EUR 4,386.00 EUR



32.30 EUR 7,493.60 EUR



32.30 EUR 1,518.10 EUR



32.30 EUR 1,485.80 EUR



32.30 EUR 32.30 EUR



32.30 EUR 8,914.80 EUR



32.35 EUR 2,167.45 EUR



32.35 EUR 50,077.80 EUR



32.40 EUR 6,188.40 EUR



32.35 EUR 4,755.45 EUR



32.35 EUR 9,090.35 EUR



32.30 EUR 613.70 EUR



32.30 EUR 5,458.70 EUR



32.30 EUR 1,518.10 EUR



32.30 EUR 14,631.90 EUR



32.30 EUR 1,453.50 EUR



32.30 EUR 2,939.30 EUR



32.30 EUR 1,453.50 EUR



32.30 EUR 1,485.80 EUR



32.30 EUR 1,453.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



32.23088 EUR 461,513.90 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: XETA





