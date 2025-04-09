EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Susanne Fuchs, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.04.2025 / 10:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Susanne
|Last name(s):
|Fuchs
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Correction of the notification dated 05/02/2025, 10:17 CET/CEST: Prices and volumes of several transactions under section 4.c) and aggregated information under section 4.d) corrected
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D56
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|32.45 EUR
|97.35 EUR
|32.35 EUR
|1,617.50 EUR
|32.20 EUR
|3,026.80 EUR
|32.10 EUR
|4,622.40 EUR
|32.00 EUR
|3,008.00 EUR
|31.95 EUR
|1,821.15 EUR
|32.10 EUR
|1,926.00 EUR
|32.10 EUR
|6,708.90 EUR
|32.10 EUR
|642.00 EUR
|32.20 EUR
|15,295.00 EUR
|32.20 EUR
|6,021.40 EUR
|32.20 EUR
|6,053.60 EUR
|32.20 EUR
|6,021.40 EUR
|32.20 EUR
|6,053.60 EUR
|32.20 EUR
|6,021.40 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|9,162.75 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|9,130.60 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|9,162.75 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|6,655.05 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|2,475.55 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|8,680.50 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|482.25 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|803.75 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|5,079.70 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|2,282.65 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|2,939.30 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|1,453.50 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|2,999.25 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|15,827.00 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|8,914.80 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|9,044.00 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|8,947.10 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|6,556.90 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|2,357.90 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|2,325.60 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|2,357.90 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|3,779.10 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|452.20 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|7,009.10 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|1,515.75 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|1,483.50 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|1,515.75 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|1,515.75 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|2,989.95 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|72,819.75 EUR
|32.20 EUR
|6,021.40 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|5,915.60 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|1,543.20 EUR
|32.10 EUR
|5,874.30 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|5,272.60 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|8,905.55 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|1,800.40 EUR
|32.15 EUR
|5,529.80 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|2,612.25 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|4,418.25 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|806.25 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|6,040.10 EUR
|32.25 EUR
|4,386.00 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|7,493.60 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|1,518.10 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|1,485.80 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|8,914.80 EUR
|32.35 EUR
|2,167.45 EUR
|32.35 EUR
|50,077.80 EUR
|32.40 EUR
|6,188.40 EUR
|32.35 EUR
|4,755.45 EUR
|32.35 EUR
|9,090.35 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|613.70 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|5,458.70 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|1,518.10 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|14,631.90 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|1,453.50 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|2,939.30 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|1,453.50 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|1,485.80 EUR
|32.30 EUR
|1,453.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|32.23088 EUR
|461,513.90 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT
|MIC:
|XETA
09.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com