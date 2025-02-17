EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Susanne Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.02.2025 / 13:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Susanne Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



35.75 EUR 2109.25 EUR



35.60 EUR 5945.20 EUR



35.65 EUR 5739.65 EUR



35.40 EUR 35.40 EUR



35.40 EUR 141.60 EUR



35.40 EUR 35.40 EUR



35.70 EUR 5462.10 EUR



35.70 EUR 1820.70 EUR



35.70 EUR 20027.70 EUR



35.70 EUR 1927.80 EUR



35.70 EUR 1927.80 EUR



35.70 EUR 1963.50 EUR



35.70 EUR 535.50 EUR



35.70 EUR 1999.20 EUR



35.70 EUR 1927.80 EUR



35.70 EUR 1892.10 EUR



35.70 EUR 142.80 EUR



35.70 EUR 1713.60 EUR



35.70 EUR 1892.10 EUR



35.70 EUR 3784.20 EUR



35.60 EUR 3880.40 EUR



35.65 EUR 1925.10 EUR



35.65 EUR 1960.75 EUR



35.70 EUR 3641.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



35.68032 EUR 72431.05 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: XETA





