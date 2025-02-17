Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.02.2025 13:33:17

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Susanne Fuchs, buy

FUCHS
40.99 CHF -5.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.02.2025 / 13:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































Price(s) Volume(s)
35.75 EUR 2109.25 EUR
35.60 EUR 5945.20 EUR
35.65 EUR 5739.65 EUR
35.40 EUR 35.40 EUR
35.40 EUR 141.60 EUR
35.40 EUR 35.40 EUR
35.70 EUR 5462.10 EUR
35.70 EUR 1820.70 EUR
35.70 EUR 20027.70 EUR
35.70 EUR 1927.80 EUR
35.70 EUR 1927.80 EUR
35.70 EUR 1963.50 EUR
35.70 EUR 535.50 EUR
35.70 EUR 1999.20 EUR
35.70 EUR 1927.80 EUR
35.70 EUR 1892.10 EUR
35.70 EUR 142.80 EUR
35.70 EUR 1713.60 EUR
35.70 EUR 1892.10 EUR
35.70 EUR 3784.20 EUR
35.60 EUR 3880.40 EUR
35.65 EUR 1925.10 EUR
35.65 EUR 1960.75 EUR
35.70 EUR 3641.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35.68032 EUR 72431.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT
MIC: XETA


17.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




97011  17.02.2025 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2087197&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

