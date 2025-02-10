Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
FUCHS Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
10.02.2025 15:18:21

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Susanne Fuchs, buy

FUCHS
40.99 CHF -5.80%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2025 / 15:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
33.20 EUR 1660.00 EUR
33.20 EUR 1660.00 EUR
33.20 EUR 1660.00 EUR
33.20 EUR 1660.00 EUR
33.20 EUR 14940.00 EUR
33.20 EUR 3652.00 EUR
33.30 EUR 5161.50 EUR
33.30 EUR 5394.60 EUR
33.35 EUR 1734.20 EUR
33.35 EUR 466.90 EUR
33.35 EUR 1300.65 EUR
33.35 EUR 5135.90 EUR
33.35 EUR 1667.50 EUR
33.40 EUR 1670.00 EUR
33.40 EUR 1703.40 EUR
33.40 EUR 3373.40 EUR
33.40 EUR 3340.00 EUR
33.40 EUR 1670.00 EUR
33.40 EUR 3373.40 EUR
33.45 EUR 3177.75 EUR
33.45 EUR 2007.00 EUR
33.45 EUR 669.00 EUR
33.45 EUR 6690.00 EUR
33.55 EUR 5737.05 EUR
33.50 EUR 12227.50 EUR
33.45 EUR 970.05 EUR
33.45 EUR 7024.50 EUR
33.35 EUR 3701.85 EUR
33.45 EUR 11038.50 EUR
33.45 EUR 7961.10 EUR
33.45 EUR 33015.15 EUR
33.40 EUR 83800.60 EUR
33.35 EUR 22311.15 EUR
33.30 EUR 1898.10 EUR
33.30 EUR 1764.90 EUR
33.35 EUR 1767.55 EUR
33.40 EUR 5143.60 EUR
33.25 EUR 3424.75 EUR
33.15 EUR 232.05 EUR
33.20 EUR 1759.60 EUR
33.20 EUR 1792.80 EUR
33.20 EUR 1792.80 EUR
33.15 EUR 1790.10 EUR
33.20 EUR 1693.20 EUR
33.20 EUR 1693.20 EUR
33.20 EUR 1693.20 EUR
33.25 EUR 1695.75 EUR
33.15 EUR 1823.25 EUR
33.20 EUR 1792.80 EUR
33.15 EUR 4972.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.372656 EUR 298284.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT
MIC: XETA


10.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




96879  10.02.2025 CET/CEST



