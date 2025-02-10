EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Susanne Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.02.2025 / 15:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Susanne Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



33.20 EUR 1660.00 EUR



33.20 EUR 1660.00 EUR



33.20 EUR 1660.00 EUR



33.20 EUR 1660.00 EUR



33.20 EUR 14940.00 EUR



33.20 EUR 3652.00 EUR



33.30 EUR 5161.50 EUR



33.30 EUR 5394.60 EUR



33.35 EUR 1734.20 EUR



33.35 EUR 466.90 EUR



33.35 EUR 1300.65 EUR



33.35 EUR 5135.90 EUR



33.35 EUR 1667.50 EUR



33.40 EUR 1670.00 EUR



33.40 EUR 1703.40 EUR



33.40 EUR 3373.40 EUR



33.40 EUR 3340.00 EUR



33.40 EUR 1670.00 EUR



33.40 EUR 3373.40 EUR



33.45 EUR 3177.75 EUR



33.45 EUR 2007.00 EUR



33.45 EUR 669.00 EUR



33.45 EUR 6690.00 EUR



33.55 EUR 5737.05 EUR



33.50 EUR 12227.50 EUR



33.45 EUR 970.05 EUR



33.45 EUR 7024.50 EUR



33.35 EUR 3701.85 EUR



33.45 EUR 11038.50 EUR



33.45 EUR 7961.10 EUR



33.45 EUR 33015.15 EUR



33.40 EUR 83800.60 EUR



33.35 EUR 22311.15 EUR



33.30 EUR 1898.10 EUR



33.30 EUR 1764.90 EUR



33.35 EUR 1767.55 EUR



33.40 EUR 5143.60 EUR



33.25 EUR 3424.75 EUR



33.15 EUR 232.05 EUR



33.20 EUR 1759.60 EUR



33.20 EUR 1792.80 EUR



33.20 EUR 1792.80 EUR



33.15 EUR 1790.10 EUR



33.20 EUR 1693.20 EUR



33.20 EUR 1693.20 EUR



33.20 EUR 1693.20 EUR



33.25 EUR 1695.75 EUR



33.15 EUR 1823.25 EUR



33.20 EUR 1792.80 EUR



33.15 EUR 4972.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



33.372656 EUR 298284.80 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: XETA





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

10.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





