EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Carla Walla, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.04.2025 / 10:50 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Carla Last name(s): Walla





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Susanne Last name(s): Fuchs Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



33.20 EUR 1,029.20 EUR



33.30 EUR 17,182.80 EUR



33.25 EUR 6,417.25 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



33.28 EUR 24,629.25 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: XETA





