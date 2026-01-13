Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.01.2026 01:11:08

EQS-DD: Formycon AG: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, sell

Formycon
23.42 CHF -2.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.01.2026 / 01:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Röhrig
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Formycon AG

b) LEI
39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: NO0013586024

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
96.25 EUR 96,250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
96.25 EUR 96,250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstrasse 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102836  13.01.2026 CET/CEST