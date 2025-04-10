Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.04.2025 18:32:20

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Mbz18 GmbH, sell

flatexDEGIRO
12.18 CHF -29.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.04.2025 / 18:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Mbz18 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Möbitz
Position: Chief Operating Officer - flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
21.00 EUR 6,573.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 20,223.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 3,276.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 176,400.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 3,528.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.0000 EUR 210,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA T7
MIC: XETR


10.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98048  10.04.2025 CET/CEST





