EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Mbz18 GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.04.2025 / 18:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Mbz18 GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jens Last name(s): Möbitz Position: Chief Operating Officer - flatexDEGIRO Bank AG





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000FTG1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.00 EUR 6,573.00 EUR



21.00 EUR 20,223.00 EUR



21.00 EUR 3,276.00 EUR



21.00 EUR 176,400.00 EUR



21.00 EUR 3,528.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.0000 EUR 210,000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA T7 MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

10.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





