flatexDEGIRO Aktie [Valor: 34205524 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111]
Kaufen Verkaufen
26.06.2023 09:28:03

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, buy

flatexDEGIRO
17.34 CHF -17.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
8.83 EUR 1236.2 EUR
8.832 EUR 5723.136 EUR
8.836 EUR 1404.924 EUR
8.838 EUR 910.314 EUR
8.84 EUR 910.52 EUR
8.842 EUR 910.726 EUR
8.844 EUR 2149.092 EUR
8.846 EUR 911.138 EUR
8.848 EUR 911.344 EUR
8.85 EUR 26656.2 EUR
8.852 EUR 24148.256 EUR
8.854 EUR 1151.02 EUR
8.856 EUR 1151.28 EUR
8.858 EUR 8025.348 EUR
8.86 EUR 12306.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.8506 EUR 88506.0380 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




84091  26.06.2023 CET/CEST



