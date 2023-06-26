EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.06.2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000FTG1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.83 EUR 1236.2 EUR



8.832 EUR 5723.136 EUR



8.836 EUR 1404.924 EUR



8.838 EUR 910.314 EUR



8.84 EUR 910.52 EUR



8.842 EUR 910.726 EUR



8.844 EUR 2149.092 EUR



8.846 EUR 911.138 EUR



8.848 EUR 911.344 EUR



8.85 EUR 26656.2 EUR



8.852 EUR 24148.256 EUR



8.854 EUR 1151.02 EUR



8.856 EUR 1151.28 EUR



8.858 EUR 8025.348 EUR



8.86 EUR 12306.54 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



8.8506 EUR 88506.0380 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





