28.02.2023 11:50:51

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, buy

flatexDEGIRO
17.34 CHF -17.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2023 / 11:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.978 EUR 39890.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.9780 EUR 39890.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


28.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81187  28.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570585&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

