EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.02.2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000FTG1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.948 EUR 39740.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.9480 EUR 39740.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Idorsia AG 124058640 54.00 % 20.00 % AMS AG 124058665 55.00 % 19.00 % Logitech / Sonova / Straumann 124058666 59.00 % 14.00 % 28.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





