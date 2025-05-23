EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: ADNI GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.05.2025 / 09:49 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: ADNI GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Steffen Last name(s): Jentsch Position: Chief Customer Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000FTG1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



24.96 EUR 74.88 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 80,870.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 55,910.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 55,910.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 80,895.36 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR



24.96 EUR 39,836.16 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



24.9600 EUR 499,200.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





