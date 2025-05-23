Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2025 09:50:22

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: ADNI GmbH, sell

flatexDEGIRO
12.18 CHF -29.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2025 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ADNI GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Jentsch
Position: Chief Customer Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












































































Price(s) Volume(s)
24.96 EUR 74.88 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 80,870.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 55,910.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 55,910.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 80,895.36 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 5,990.4 EUR
24.96 EUR 39,836.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.9600 EUR 499,200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98812  23.05.2025 CET/CEST





