flatexDEGIRO Aktie [Valor: 34205524 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111]
23.06.2023 13:52:54

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: ADNI GmbH, buy

flatexDEGIRO
17.34 CHF -17.43%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2023 / 13:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ADNI GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Jentsch
Position: Chief Process Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
8.7300 EUR 4365.00 EUR
8.7300 EUR 5761.80 EUR
8.7300 EUR 5761.80 EUR
8.7300 EUR 29507.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.7300 EUR 45396.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


23.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83991  23.06.2023 CET/CEST



