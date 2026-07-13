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13.07.2026 18:24:54
EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.07.2026 CET/CEST
106036 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung
Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu FIT GROUP AG
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18:34
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
18:34
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell (EQS Group)
|
18:24
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
18:24
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, sell (EQS Group)
|
10.07.26
|FIT GROUP AG in fortgeschrittenen Verhandlungen über strategische Vertriebspartnerschaft mit der EURES GmbH (EQS Group)
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09.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
09.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, sell (EQS Group)
|
09.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell (EQS Group)