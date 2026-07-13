EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.07.2026 / 18:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dilxwax Last name(s): Acar

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI

98450084A0C604AU5255

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.10 EUR 3,024 Units 17.40 EUR 5,000 Units 16.50 EUR 50 Units 16.60 EUR 50 Units 16.70 EUR 50 Units 16.80 EUR 50 Units 16.90 EUR 50 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.2692 EUR 8,274.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

09/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Wiener Börse MIC: XWBO

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.07.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



