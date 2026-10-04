FIT GROUP Aktie 154470834 / DE000A426PD9
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04.10.2026 12:41:31
EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.10.2026 CET/CEST
107370 04.10.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf
Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu FIT GROUP AG
|
13:08
|FIT GROUP AG und MediaMarktSaturn gehen in die nächste Phase (EQS Group)
|
12:41
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:41
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:37
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Syan Mahmud, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
12:37
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Syan Mahmud, sell (EQS Group)
|
30.09.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell (EQS Group)
|
30.09.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
30.09.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)