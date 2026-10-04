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FIT GROUP Aktie 154470834 / DE000A426PD9

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Times + Sales

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Realtime Push

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News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

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04.10.2026 12:41:31

EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, buy

FIT GROUP
33.00 EUR -1.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dilxwax
Last name(s): Acar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI
98450084A0C604AU5255 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.35 EUR 1,288 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.3500 EUR 1,288.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
02/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang und Schwarz
MIC: XHAM


04.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News





107370  04.10.2026 CET/CEST





In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

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