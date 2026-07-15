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FIT GROUP Aktie 154470834 / DE000A426PD9

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Times + Sales

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Realtime Push

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News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

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15.07.2026 14:45:45

EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, buy

FIT GROUP
16.40 EUR 1.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dilxwax
Last name(s): Acar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI
98450084A0C604AU5255 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.60 EUR 100 Units
16.70 EUR 52 Units
17.20 EUR 10 Units
16.80 EUR 100 Units
17 EUR 25 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.7436 EUR 287.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
15/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Börse
MIC: XWBO


15.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News





106066  15.07.2026 CET/CEST





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