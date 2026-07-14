FIT GROUP Aktie 154470834 / DE000A426PD9
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14.07.2026 21:59:54
EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.07.2026 CET/CEST
106044 14.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz
Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu FIT GROUP AG
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21:59
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Kauf (EQS Group)
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21:59
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, buy (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, sell (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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10.07.26
|FIT GROUP AG in fortgeschrittenen Verhandlungen über strategische Vertriebspartnerschaft mit der EURES GmbH (EQS Group)
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09.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Diyar Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)